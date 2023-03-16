 Veteran Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel, two new additions
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVeteran Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel, two new additions

Veteran Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel, two new additions

The 54-year-old Aleem Dar was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2004.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Pakistani official Aleem Dar on Thursday stepped down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires as two new faces joined the team. South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza have been added to the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for 2023-24.

The 54-year-old Dar was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2004.

He holds the record for umpiring in the most number of international matches and is a three-time winner of the David Shepherd Trophy which is given by the ICC to the best umpire in a calendar year.

Read Also
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar takes nasty jibe at PM Modi, calls him 'shaitan' in viral video
article-image

Dar was the umpire in a record 144 Tests, 222 ODIs and 69 T20Is. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans.

The rise of Aleem Dar

Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Dar has also stood in some major international matches, officiating in the 2006 ICC Men's Champions Trophy final, the 2007 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals and the 2010 and 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals.

Read Also
WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr
article-image

Aleem Dar ends 19-year journey

Dar was voted the ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011.

"It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning," Dar said after stepping down.

Read Also
Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar pads up for the needy amid coronavirus crisis
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Nepal witnesses massive turnout for UAE clash, hosts win on DLS after bad light stops play

Watch: Nepal witnesses massive turnout for UAE clash, hosts win on DLS after bad light stops play

Veteran Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel, two new additions

Veteran Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel, two new additions

Thala or Thor? Fans in awe as picture of MS Dhoni's massive biceps at 41 goes viral

Thala or Thor? Fans in awe as picture of MS Dhoni's massive biceps at 41 goes viral

Russian Sports Minister admits institutional doping by its athletes: 'Yes, we made mistakes'

Russian Sports Minister admits institutional doping by its athletes: 'Yes, we made mistakes'

'Presenting our new Orange Armour': Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2023; Watch

'Presenting our new Orange Armour': Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2023; Watch