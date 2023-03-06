Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar takes nasty jibe at PM Modi, calls him 'shaitan' in viral video

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar recently launched an attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "shaitan" before a large gathering of crowd in Islamabad.

The ex-opening batter referred to an instance when PM Modi paused his speech at a rally in Gujarat as there was Azaan (call for prayer) playing nearby.

Anwar also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had also done the same while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district last year.

"It doesn't matter how many times you stop your speech for Azan

"You will remain a Satan-possessed Hindu," Anwar told the gathering during his speech.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both PM Modi and Amit Shah were praised in India for their gestures but Anwar didn't see the positive side and chose to spread negativity instead.

Saeed Anwar was a stalwart in Pakistan cricket during his nearly 14-year international career. He represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and 247 ODIs in which he amassed 4052 and 8824 runs respectively.