Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar pads up for the needy amid coronavirus crisis

Former Umpire of the Year Aleem Dar has stepped in for the needy as coronavirus pandemic devours global economies. Thousands have been rendered jobless and the families that survived on low wages aren’t able to afford proper meals.

In his bid to give back to the society, Dar, who runs a restaurant under the name ‘Dar’s Delighto’ in Lahore, announced that people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic can have free meals at his restaurant.

“Coronavirus has spread all over the world and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well,” Dar said in a video message posted on his twitter handle.

“However, without our support, our government cannot control this. I request all people to follow the instructions as directed by the government.

“During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who don’t have a job now, can come there and eat food for free,” added the 51-year-old Dar, who has officiated close to 400 international matches, the most by anyone.