WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr

Umpire Aleem Dar was involved in a comical-yet-painful moment during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

Aleem Dar, standing at the non-striker's end, got hit on his shin by a throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr. The ball hit Dar on his right shin and the pain made him lose his anger as he chucked the bowler's jumper on the ground.

Dar was immediately tended to by Naseem Shah, who started nursing his shin while rest of the Pakistani players watched with cheeky smiles on their faces.

Dar however, didn't find the incident funny which occurred in the 36th over of the innings when Glenn Phillips flicked a Haris Rauf delivery to deep square leg and Wasim threw the ball towards the stumps, hoping to catch the batters unaware.

But it hit Dar instead of the stumps. The entire incident was caught on camera, the video of which is going viral on social media.

New Zealand Win by 79 Runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 on Wednesday.

The Kiwis rode on opener Devon Conway's 92-ball 101 to post 261 which they successfully defended by bowling out Pakistan fro 182 in 43 overs. Conway and captain Kane Williamson's 181-run partnership was the main difference between the two sides in the match.

Williamson contributed with 85 runs while hsi Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam made 79. Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 2 wickets each.