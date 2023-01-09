e-Paper Get App
Babar Azam gives curt reply to journalist ignoring Sarfaraz Ahmed, says 'Koi pachtawa nahi hai'

For the second time in their Test history, Pakistan drew a Test match with just one wicket remaining

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Babar Azam.
Continuing the golden run since his comeback, Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a brilliant century to help Pakistan eke out a draw against New Zealand in the thrilling second and final Test, with the series ending 0-0 last week. Pakistan were 304-9 and needed just 15 runs to win the second Test when the play was called off due to bad light. For the second time in their Test history, Pakistan drew a Test match with just one wicket remaining. After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was bombarded with questions and one journalist asked him if he had any regrets over not seeing Sarfaraz be a part of the team over such a long period.

No regrets

A scribe asked Babar: "Usne Pakistan ki izzat bachaayi. Aap nhi samajte ki usko England ke series par bhi chance milna chahiye tha? Aapko pachtawa hai ki wo char saal ke liye team par nahi tha? (He saved Pakistan's pride. Do you think he should have got a chance in the series vs England and do you regret that he wasn't part of the team for four years?)" To which Babar replied: "Nahi, mujhe koi pachtawa nahi (No. I don't have any regrets)."

No issues with Afridi

Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the interim chief selector Shahid Afridi on selection of players and said he and the head coach were giving their input and outlining their plans to the selectors regularly and in meetings. "I think we are on the same page that is important. We have our best bowlers back and hopefully we can do well against New Zealand."

