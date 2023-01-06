e-Paper Get App
PAK vs NZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed crafts brilliant century, pumps air in celebration, family celebrate wildly in stands, Watch Video

Sarfaraz Ahmed capped off his brilliant return to Test cricket with a brilliantly crafted century after Pakistan were sailing in perilous water and staring at a collapse

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Ahmed capped off his brilliant return to Test cricket with a brilliantly crafted century after Pakistan were sailing in perilous water and staring at a collapse. Sarfaraz brought up his fourth test century and his celebration displayed what the milestone meant to the former Pakistan captain.

article-image

The middle order batsman played the ball past extra cover for 2 runs to bring up a remarkable century. He punched the air in celebration as he ran for the second going down on his knees to punch the ground in further celebration as his family were seen jumping in ecstacy from the stands.

Why did this century mean so much

Before this series, Sarfaraz last played a Test for Pakistan in January 2019 (against South Africa).

The ongoing series is his first Test assignment at home. He has displayed complete faith with his selection knotching up 50+ scored in all four innings since his return.

Sarfaraz, who replaced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and scored 86 and 53 in the opener, followed by 78 in the first innings of the decider. And now, he has a century. Pakistan have been crying out for a player that can shoulder support to the middle order.

article-image

Can Sarfaraz's century shrug aside Pakistan's winless streak?

As things stand Pakistan are 267-8 with Sarfaraz batting on 111 runs and Agha Salman pacing his innings at 27 runs from 34 balls. With 13 overs left in the day, which largely depends if bad light doesn't play spoil sports, the men in green are in supreme position to go all out for win with just 52 runs to score.

