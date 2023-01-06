'Baseless comments': ACC responds to PCB chairman’s social media jibe over future calendar

Najam Sethi |

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday responded to the social media jibe from PCB interim chief Najam Sethi following the announcement of the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure by Jay Shah. Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Shah for "unilaterally announcing" the Asian Cricket Council's two year calendar. On Thursday, Jay Shah, in his capacity as ACC chairman announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his Twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup slotted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and the host country have not been announced yet.

ACC president Mr. @JayShah , announces cricket calendar and pathway structure for 2023 and 2024.

Exciting times ahead for Asian cricket! https://t.co/IEOOlKKoaP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 5, 2023

"It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022," the statement said.

Calendar communicated to all

"The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB. In view of the above, Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC," the statement added.

Official media statement in response to @najamsethi 's comments on the ACC 2023-2024 calendar and pathway structure: https://t.co/mBXpeNOXYb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 6, 2023

Pakistan to host Asia Cup 2023

Earlier, Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at BCCI secretary Shah for "unilaterally announcing" the Asian Cricket Council's two year calendar. Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year but the BCCI is not keen on playing there owing to political tension between the two countries.

Sarcastic Sethi

"Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," Sethi's saracasm-laden tweet wasn't lost on anyone.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Six-team affair

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a six-team affair involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier team. Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions in the UAE after they beat Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in T20 format because of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

BCCI's demands

With India are set to host the ODI World Cup later this year and the focus of all the participating teams being on the 50-over format, this year's Asia Cup will be held in that format. It is understood that India wants the tournament to be shifted to UAE due to existing complex socio-political scenario between cross-border nations but Pakistan's argument has been if Australia, England and New Zealand can come and play without fear of security, why would they host an event in a neutral country.

