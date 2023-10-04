 'Uthao Koi Usko': Fans In Splits As Pic Of Temba Bavuma Sleeping During CWC23 Captains' Day Goes Viral
'Uthao Koi Usko': Fans In Splits As Pic Of Temba Bavuma Sleeping During CWC23 Captains' Day Goes Viral

Temba Bavuma could not manage to keep his eyes open during the Captains' show and decided to take a small nap in between the questions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was caught napping during the Captains' Day show ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The CWC 23 captains gathered in Ahmedabad to discuss the chase for greatest glory as they prepare to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

All 10 captains spoke to Ravi Shastri and former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who lifted the Trophy in 2019, about their team's plans for the ODI World Cup which starts on October 5.

Bavuma caught napping

Bavuma was seated along with Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Rohit Sharma (India).

The Proteas skipper however, could not manage to keep his eyes open during the show and decided to take a small nap in between the questions.

A picture of Bavuma sleeping is going viral on social media which has left fans in splits.

South Africa will start their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7.

No opening ceremony for World Cup

The Captains' show was organised instead of the opening ceremony which has been cancelled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The ODI World Cup will begin on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, culminating in the final on November 19 in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

