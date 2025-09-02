 US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUS Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

Taking to Facebook, Szczerek wrote that he made a mistake thinking Majchrzak was giving him the hat for his sons, who had asked earlier for an autograph. He wrote, "I take full responsibility for my extremely poor judgement and hurtful actions,".

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Piotr Szczerek has apologised for stealing Kamil Majchrzak's cap from the young fan it was intended for at the US Open. Szczerek, founder of paving company Drog-Bruk, posted an apology on social media after a video of the incident went viral over the weekend.

Footage of the Polish CEO ripping the cap out of the boy's hand went viral over the weekend. Majchrzak, who retired from his third-round match with an injury, met with the boy and gave him another cap.

Read Also
Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...
article-image

Majchrzak took swift action to make amends. He used social media to locate the young fan, Brock, and personally presented him with a replacement signed cap and other memorabilia. A video of their reunion went viral

Read Also
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka &...
article-image

Piotr Szczerek issues apology

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology
US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology
Tamil Nadu Sees Investment Worth ₹3,201 Crore With Three German Companies Signing Deals, To Generate 6,250 New Jobs
Tamil Nadu Sees Investment Worth ₹3,201 Crore With Three German Companies Signing Deals, To Generate 6,250 New Jobs
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected To Lash City Today, Konkan Put Under Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected To Lash City Today, Konkan Put Under Yellow Alert
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ To Enhance India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ To Enhance India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem At Yashobhoomi In New Delhi

Taking to Facebook, Szczerek wrote that he made a mistake thinking Majchrzak was giving him the hat for his sons, who had asked earlier for an autograph. He wrote,"I take full responsibility for my extremely poor judgement and hurtful actions,".

"It was never my intent to steal away a prized memento from the young fan. I became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory."

He added, "Regardless of what I believed was happening, the actions I took hurt the young boy and disappointed the fans. I have sent the hat back to the boy and extended my sincere apologies to his family. I hope, at least to a small extent, I was able to repair the harm I caused."

About Piotr Szczerek company

Founded in 1999 by Szczerek and his wife Anna, Drogbruk specializes in paving and landscaping solutions and is known for supporting community programs, including youth sports initiatives. However, the company’s positive public image was overshadowed by this incident, with many fans condemning Szczerek’s actions and calling for a boycott of Drogbruk’s services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...

Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah Clinches Round 3 of FMSCI National Karting Championship

Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah Clinches Round 3 of FMSCI National Karting Championship