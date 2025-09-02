US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

Image: X

Piotr Szczerek has apologised for stealing Kamil Majchrzak's cap from the young fan it was intended for at the US Open. Szczerek, founder of paving company Drog-Bruk, posted an apology on social media after a video of the incident went viral over the weekend.

Footage of the Polish CEO ripping the cap out of the boy's hand went viral over the weekend. Majchrzak, who retired from his third-round match with an injury, met with the boy and gave him another cap.

Majchrzak took swift action to make amends. He used social media to locate the young fan, Brock, and personally presented him with a replacement signed cap and other memorabilia. A video of their reunion went viral

Piotr Szczerek issues apology

Taking to Facebook, Szczerek wrote that he made a mistake thinking Majchrzak was giving him the hat for his sons, who had asked earlier for an autograph. He wrote,"I take full responsibility for my extremely poor judgement and hurtful actions,".

"It was never my intent to steal away a prized memento from the young fan. I became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory."

He added, "Regardless of what I believed was happening, the actions I took hurt the young boy and disappointed the fans. I have sent the hat back to the boy and extended my sincere apologies to his family. I hope, at least to a small extent, I was able to repair the harm I caused."

About Piotr Szczerek company

Founded in 1999 by Szczerek and his wife Anna, Drogbruk specializes in paving and landscaping solutions and is known for supporting community programs, including youth sports initiatives. However, the company’s positive public image was overshadowed by this incident, with many fans condemning Szczerek’s actions and calling for a boycott of Drogbruk’s services.