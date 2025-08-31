US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video

Ball boy hilariously fell. | (Image Credits: X)

A ball boy laughed in embarrassment after hilariously falling in the middle of the court during the third round of US Open 2025 match between Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the crowd also seemingly enjoyed the amusing moment as they clapped.

The moment occurred when the third set was going between Osaka Kasatkina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. With the ball boy running on to the middle of the court to pick up one of the tennis balls, he suffered a hilarious fall. He was later seen laughing sheepishly.

Watch the below video:

"I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match" - Naomi Osaka

Having beaten Kasatkina in straight sets 6-0 4-6 6-3, Osaka revealed that she was not at her best but thrilled to beat her opponent quite convincingly. She stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Honestly, I was trying to tell myself to stay calm. I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match. Whenever I come here it feels like home and you guys are very involved and I feel grateful, thank you."

Set to face her 'little sister' Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 clash, the 27-year-old said she hopes to see at least some support in the crowd for her.

"Can someone come to the match and cheer for me? It's tough playing an American here but I hope you guys have adopted me. I kind of see her as a little sister so it's cool to be playing her here."

Osaka is a two-time US Open winner, clinching the title in 2018 and 2020.