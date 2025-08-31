 US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUS Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video

US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video

A ball boy laughed in embarrassment after hilariously falling in the middle of the court during the third round of US Open 2025 match between Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the crowd also seemingly enjoyed the amusing moment as they clapped.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Ball boy hilariously fell. | (Image Credits: X)

A ball boy laughed in embarrassment after hilariously falling in the middle of the court during the third round of US Open 2025 match between Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the crowd also seemingly enjoyed the amusing moment as they clapped.

Read Also
Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's...
article-image

The moment occurred when the third set was going between Osaka Kasatkina at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. With the ball boy running on to the middle of the court to pick up one of the tennis balls, he suffered a hilarious fall. He was later seen laughing sheepishly.

Watch the below video:

"I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match" - Naomi Osaka

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Guidelines Here
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Guidelines Here
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out BEST Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out BEST Spots In City
Upcoming IPOs: Keep Cash Ready In Your Pocket, Earn Big Next Week As 8 IPOs Hit The Market – See the List
Upcoming IPOs: Keep Cash Ready In Your Pocket, Earn Big Next Week As 8 IPOs Hit The Market – See the List

Having beaten Kasatkina in straight sets 6-0 4-6 6-3, Osaka revealed that she was not at her best but thrilled to beat her opponent quite convincingly. She stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Honestly, I was trying to tell myself to stay calm. I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match. Whenever I come here it feels like home and you guys are very involved and I feel grateful, thank you."

Set to face her 'little sister' Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 clash, the 27-year-old said she hopes to see at least some support in the crowd for her.

"Can someone come to the match and cheer for me? It's tough playing an American here but I hope you guys have adopted me. I kind of see her as a little sister so it's cool to be playing her here."

Osaka is a two-time US Open winner, clinching the title in 2018 and 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka &...

US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka &...

'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With...

'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With...

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment;...

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment;...

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs...

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs...

Hole In One! MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Friends In Relaxed Outing; Check Pics

Hole In One! MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Golf With Friends In Relaxed Outing; Check Pics