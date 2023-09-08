 US Open 2023: Record-Breaking Rohan Bopanna Reaches His Second Men's Double Grand Slam Final
US Open 2023: Record-Breaking Rohan Bopanna Reaches His Second Men's Double Grand Slam Final

Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest man to reach men's double grand slam final

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden. | (Credits: Twitter)

Continuing their dream run, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the final of the US Open with a straight-set win over French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut here on Thursday. This will be Bopanna's second appearance in a Grand Slam men's doubles final event,

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair, who had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year, beat the French combination 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semifinals of the hard court major.

Rohan Bopanna beats the record of Daniel Nestor:

With this feat, the 43-year-old Indian also became the oldest player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era. Bopanna beat the record of Daniel Nestor of Canada, who was 43 years and 4 months when he played in a Major final, by two months. Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will play the winner of the other semifinal between the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury and the Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles event with a second round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

