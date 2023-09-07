US Open 2023: MS Dhoni Enjoys Carlos Alcaraz VS Alexander Zverev's Quarter-Final Tie (WATCH)

MS Dhoni at the US Open |

New York: The ongoing US Open, the last grand slam of the calender year, is already in its second week. All eyes are on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who had defeated Novak Djokovic at this year's Wimbledon final to win his second grand slam and truly announced himself to the tennis world.

Talking of the US Open, the power-house Spaniard trounced Germany's Alexander Zverev and is looking good for yet another slam.

However, during the match versus Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the camera flashed on Alcaraz during the changeover break, the cameras spotted something that is sure to get the fans excited.

As the cameras focused on Alcaraz, a familiar face appeared in the spectators seat.

And it was none other than former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Casually dressed in a maroon colour T-shirt, Dhoni was seen sharing a laugh or two with people around him. The former Indian cricket team captain also looked unusually animated as he joked, laughed and was even seen spotting a new hairstyle.

Sitting in the fourth row, Dhoni was busy chatting to the people around him when the cameras zoomed into him.

Perhaps, the cameraman realised that sitting behind the maverick Alcaraz, was a legendary cricketer who graced the match with his presence in his typical understated manner.

While cricketers and personalities are a regular at tennis grand slams and especially at Wimbledon, the sight and presence of MS Dhoni at the US Open has come as a pleasant surprise for all.

Watch the video below

Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the semi-finals and won his quarter-final battle against top-ranked German Alexander Zverev in New York on Thursday. He beat Zverev in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The 20-year-old two-time grand slam champion and defending champion will now face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

