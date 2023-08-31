MS Dhoni Gives Autograph To Adorable Little Fans (WATCH)

MS Dhoni with his cute little fans. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

While MS Dhoni is undoubtedly a shrewd tactician on the field, he is an extremely hospitable person off it. With such a calming influence on all the cricketers, it's not difficult to understand the enormous fan following he possesses. In one such unique instance, the 42-year-old was spotted giving autographs to two young kids.

Read Also MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

In the video that has gone viral over social media, Dhoni could be seen giving autographs to a couple of cute little fans and also clicking pictures with them. The former Indian captain also had some conversations with them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni was last seen on the field during IPL 2023 final when his side Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win made the Ranchi-born cricketer the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma, who has also won 5 titles with the Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni strongly hints at returning for IPL 2024:

Following IPL 2023 final, Dhoni stated that it's the best time to retire, but is tempted to come back for one more season only for the fans. He elaborated at the post-match presentation.

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

The World Cup-winning captain retired from international cricket in August 2020 after playing 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.