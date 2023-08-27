MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni working out. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni seems to be doing everything he can to ensure his participation in IPL 2024 by taking part in various fitness exercises. In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, the keeper-batter was spotted taking up a workout challenge at a gymnasium alongside a few people.

The former Indian captain has been making quite a few public appearances in recent times, as plenty of clips involving him have gone viral. Most recently, a clip spread like wildfire of Dhoni asking for directions to his fans in Ranchi.

"The body has to hold up" - MS Dhoni

Following IPL 2023 final, which made MS Dhoni the joint-most successful IPL captain, the 42-year-old hinted at returning to play for one more IPL season and expressed his happiness at the love shown by them. He said in the post-match presentation:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name."

The Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in the final.

