 MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

CSK captain MS Dhoni took up a workout challenge and looks to be on track to returning for IPL 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni working out. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni seems to be doing everything he can to ensure his participation in IPL 2024 by taking part in various fitness exercises. In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, the keeper-batter was spotted taking up a workout challenge at a gymnasium alongside a few people.

Read Also
Watch: MS Dhoni Seeks Directions From Fans In Ranchi, Video Goes Viral
article-image

The former Indian captain has been making quite a few public appearances in recent times, as plenty of clips involving him have gone viral. Most recently, a clip spread like wildfire of Dhoni asking for directions to his fans in Ranchi.

Read Also
'Sourav Hadn't Seen MS Play': Saba Karim Reveals Why Dhoni Missed India's 2004 Tour Of Pakistan
article-image

"The body has to hold up" - MS Dhoni

Following IPL 2023 final, which made MS Dhoni the joint-most successful IPL captain, the 42-year-old hinted at returning to play for one more IPL season and expressed his happiness at the love shown by them. He said in the post-match presentation:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name."

The Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans in the final.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call

Pakistan Crowned No.1 ODI Team After 3-0 Win Over Afghanistan

Pakistan Crowned No.1 ODI Team After 3-0 Win Over Afghanistan

Johnson Charles Escapes Serious Damage After Trying To Play Scoop Shot In CPL 2023 Game (WATCH)

Johnson Charles Escapes Serious Damage After Trying To Play Scoop Shot In CPL 2023 Game (WATCH)