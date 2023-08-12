Watch: MS Dhoni Seeks Directions From Fans In Ranchi, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Even as former Indian captain MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket almost three years ago, his fan following seems to be multiplying. After a couple of clips of the legendary keeper-batter driving around in the luxurious cars emerged, another video went viral of Dhoni asking for directions to the pedestrians in Ranchi.

Read Also Traffic Police Stops MS Dhoni To Click Picture With Thala Outside Ranchi Stadium

The pedestrians were inevitably delighted to have Dhoni ask them for directions humbly instead of relying on technological tools like Google maps. A Twitter user also pointed out on how the 41-year-old also wore the seat belt while traveling, further vindicating his simplicity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MS Dhoni hints at returning for IPL 2024:

Following IPL 2023 final, Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain alongside Rohit Sharma and stated that he would love to return for one more season for the fans. However, the 41-year-old reckons that his body has to hold up. The Chennai Super Kings captain said at the post-match presenation:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name."

Having captained in 133 IPL matches, he is also the most capped skipper in history.