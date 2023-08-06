Traffic Police Stops MS Dhoni To Click Picture With Thala Outside Ranchi Stadium

MS Dhoni made a rare appearance a few days ago in Ranchi when he was spotted at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium where he goes to train and keep himself fit for the upcoming cricket seasons.

Dhoni stays away from limelight and rarely posts anything on social media which is why fans rarely get to see him outside a cricket field ever since he retired from international cricket.

The only time fans get to watch Thala regularly is during the Indian Premier League where he leads the Chennai Super Kings.

But since Dhoni hasn't announced his retirement from the IPL yet, he is still keeping the option of playing one more season for CSK open it seems.

The 42-year-old regularly visits the gym at the JSCA International Stadium and also hit the nets frequently.

He was once again spotted entering the stadium in his navy blue SUV and was also stopped by a traffic cop who asked for a picture.

Dhoni promptly obliged and clicked the picture with the cop standing outside and him in the driver's seat.

Dhoni has been seen a few times in the recent past in Ranchi, driving his vintage cars on the streets.

Videos of him driving his red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am muscle car went viral on social media while he was also spotted in his Rolls Royce Siver Wraith II sedan a few days before that.

Dhoni's crazy obsession with bikes

Apart from his expensive cars, Dhoni reportedly boasts a collection of over 50 bikes which consists of notable models like the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, and Yamaha RD350.

He keep his vehicles in a massive showroom inside his farmhouse in the city where he resides with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva, their four dogs and a pony.