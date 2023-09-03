'VAMOS! VAMOS! VAMOS! VAMOS!': Daniil Medvedev Imitates Fan During Interview After US Open 2023 Game (WATCH)

Daniil Medvedev. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Daniil Medvedev defeated Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) on Saturday (September 2) to advance to the fourth round of the US Open 2023. On his journey to the second week of the New York Major, the Russian previously defeated Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2. However, Medvedev seemed to be a lot more worried about whether a fan's girlfriend would be able to sleep properly.

Following the match, the 27-year-old spoke to former World No. 1 Pam Shriver and joked about a loud fan from the crowd and claimed how concerned he was whether his wife or girlfriend would be able to properly sleep at night.

"There is one guy, I don't know if he has a girlfriend or wife, but I don't know how his girlfriend or wife is going to sleep because he is so pumped up that he's going to, at the night, say, 'Vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos', just nonstop. So, I feel sorry for him."

Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Alex de Minaur in the 4th round of US Open 2023:

Meanwhile, the 4th round of the US Open 2023 will see Medvedev lock horns with 13th seed Alex de Minaur. By defeating Nicolas Jarry, the Aussie Tennis player in the New York Major, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2, the Australian advanced to the Round of 16.

The seventh meeting between Medvedev and De Minaur will take place, with the Russian holding a 4-2 advantage in the overall series. But in their most recent encounter, which took place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto, the Australian prevailed 7-6(7), 7-5.