US Open 2023: All You Need To Know About The Season's Last Grand Slam Event

As the greatest tennis players in the world get ready to assemble in New York for the season's last Grand Slam, excitement for the US Open 2023 is growing and taking shape rapidly. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland, two of the competitors, are heavy favourites to repeat as winners.

While attention is focused on these defending champions, it's crucial to not discount the American talent in the mix, such as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, who are all expected to receive enthusiastic backing from the home audience. It's worth remembering that the last American winners in the US Open were Sloane Stephens in the women's division in 2017 and Andy Roddick in the men's division in 2003.

When does the US Open 2023 start?

The main draw of US Open 2023 gets underway on August 28th (Monday) and will go on till Sunday, September 10th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York



Where will US Open live stream?

ESPN will provide the television coverage of ESPN. Indian Tennis fans can watch the matches live on Sony Sports. The fixtures of the first round, hosted by the Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin from 9:30 pm IST, while the games at the other courts commence at 8:30 pm IST. The live streaming will be on Sony Liv.

Big stars to be in action on day 1 of US Open 2023:

Meanwhile, the likes of Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will be in action in the first round of this year's US Open edition on the Arthur Ashes Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday.

World No. 1 Swiatek starts her title defense against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. Djokovic, who recently lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, will lock horns with Frenchman Alexandre Muller as the Serbian gears up for his first US Open game in two years.

