Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? The First Player To Beat Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon In 10 Years

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has become the talk of the town after his thrilling win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old outclassed the 23-time Grand Slam champion at the Centre Court, where Djokovic had not lost in 34 games until he met Alcaraz

World No. 1 Alcaraz thus, became the first player to beat the nine-time Wimbledon champion at The Championship in 10 years. This is just the second defeat Djokovic has suffered in 81 Wimbledon matches after winning the opening set.

In just a couple of years since turning profession. Alcaraz has managed to win 12 ATP Tour-level singles titles and two Grand Slams, including the US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz Profile

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garcia hails from El Palmar in Spain. He achieved a lifelong dream of clinching the Wimbledon title after beating Djokovic in five sets.

Prior to Alcaraz winning, it had been more than 20 years since a player outside the "Big Four" - Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - won the men's singles title at Wimbledon.

“It’s a dream come true for me. As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run.

"Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages. It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast.

"I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have. The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this,” Alcaraz said after the match.

