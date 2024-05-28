‘Upar Nahin Chadho’: Angry Babar Azam Scolds Fans Who Wanted Selfies With Pakistan Caption in Cardiff; Video

Babar Azam was irked by fans trying to take selfies. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam was unimpressed as fans tried to mob him in Cardiff for selfies. In a video that has emerged on social media, the right-handed batter was heard scolding fans and asking him to give some room instead of mobbing him. The security officials were also present with him.

The Lahore-born batter, donning a white t-shirt and a cream colour trousers, enjoys a significant fan following. However, Babar was irked as he looked busy and the fans kept bothering him. Out of annoyance, he asked them to give him some room.

Babar Azam scolds fans in England. pic.twitter.com/1zFZVJKSkX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2024

Babar Azam and co. aim to level series in must-win clash:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will be aiming to level the series in the 3rd T20I against England in Cardiff on Tuesday after going down in the 2nd in Birmingham by 23 runs. The home side will notably be without their regular captain Jos Buttler, who has taken a paternity leave as the couple is expecting their 3rd child.

The 33-year-old led from the front in the 2nd T20I in Birmingham against Pakistan, hitting a 51-ball 84 to propel England to a match-winning score of 183 in 20 overs. Later, every English bowler took one wicket each, headlined by Reece Topley's three to bowl Pakistan out for 160 in 19.2 overs.

Pakistan must win on Tuesday in Cardiff to keep the series alive.