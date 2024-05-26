ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam Misses Mercedes Gift From Fangirl After Failing To Score 100 (VIDEO)

Babar Azam | Credits: PCB Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's fangirl promised him to gift her father's Mercedes if he scored a century in the second T20I of the four-match series against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, May 25.

Chasing the target of 184 after England posted a total of 183/7 in 20 overs, Pakistan lost two early wickets in Mohammad Rizwan (0) and Saim Ayud (2). Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman carried on Men in Green's run-chase. Babar's stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 32 at 67/3.

The Pakistan skipper missed a century by 68 runs, thus missing the opportunity to receive the Mercedes as a gift from the fangirl, as per her promise.

In a video that went viral, Babar Azam's fangirl said that she would gift Pakistan captain her father's Mercedes and also showed the car key as proof. She urged Azam to score a century and take the car.

"If a Babar scores a century, then I have brought this key with me as a proof that I keep my word." A fangirl said in a video.

"Please Babar Azam, give us happiness by scoring a century and take this Mercedes."

After Babar Azam's dismissal, Pakistan's batting collapsed after lost three wickets in Shadab Khan (3), Azam Khan (11) and Fakhar Zaman (45) for 33 runs and they were reduced to 100/6. However, fthikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) revived the hosts' batting with 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket until the former was dismissed at 140/7.

Imad Wasim's stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed at 147/8. Then, Pakistan lost last two wickets in Mohammad Amir (5) and Shaheen (9) for 13 runs and eventually bundled out for 160, losing the match by 23 runs.