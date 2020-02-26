UEFA Champions League: Antoine Griezmann helps Barcelona salvage draw at Napoli

"In the end it's a draw that is a good result considering that we have another home game," said Barcelona coach Quique Setien on Tuesday, with his side in a strong position ahead of the second leg at the Camp Nou on March 18.

The clash was the first between the two teams and also a Champions League debut for both Setien and Napoli counterpart Gennaro Gattuso, who took over after the group stage.

"They didn't hurt us, they tickled us," said Gattuso.

"It went wrong in one moment and they punished us."

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne added: "We could have won, so we're a bit disappointed. It was emotional to face players like (Lionel) Messi."

Messi failed to score on his first appearance at the Stadio San Paolo, where Napoli legend Diego Maradona reigned supreme three decades ago.

The 32-year-old Messi scored four goals at the weekend in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Eibar that put the Spaniards back top of La Liga, but could not add to his 114 Champions League goals.