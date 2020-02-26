'Looking for an away goal at home': Twitter brutally trolls Chelsea after humiliating loss to Bayern Munich

Chelsea were always thought to be an underdog in the Champions League fixture against the Bavarian giants, but the 3-0 pounding at the hands of Bayern Munich came across as a shock result. More over so because the match was being played at Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge.
The Blues were outclassed and outmatched by the genius of Die Roten. It's a wonder how Chelsea did not concede a goal in the first half itself, with all three goals coming in the second half. The fans of the club were left disappointed at this result and the rival fans took full advantage of this outcome and trolled Chelsea and Chelsea fans on Twitter.
Serge Gnabry's two goals spelled doom for the London club. The ex-Arsenal player looked in phenomenal touch during the entire match. After the match, he took a dig at Chelsea through his post on Twitter. He wrote, "London still red.. #FCB".
Twitter users were awestruck by Gnabry's performance.
These same two teams squared off in the Champions League final in 2012, when Chelsea won their lone title in Europe's premier annual club soccer competition.
But this time around the Bundesliga club asserted their authority from the early stages of the first-leg round-of-16 clash at Stamford Bridge played on Tuesday night, with the Blues only managing to keep the game scoreless in the first half thanks to a heroic effort by keeper Willy Caballero.
The sense at the start of the second half was that Bayern could not be denied for much longer, and that proved to be the case.
Bayern took a 2-0 lead in a span of just four minutes thanks to a pair of goals scored by Serge Gnabry and assisted by Lewandowski.
Plenty of time remained on the clock for the superior German side to add one more away goal.
That came in the 76th minute when Canadian winger Alphonso Davies made an outstanding run down the left side before sending a cross to Lewandowski, who scored from close range for his 11th goal of this Champions League campaign and 39th goal of the season across all competitions.
(With Agency Inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)