'Looking for an away goal at home': Twitter brutally trolls Chelsea after humiliating loss to Bayern Munich

Chelsea were always thought to be an underdog in the Champions League fixture against the Bavarian giants, but the 3-0 pounding at the hands of Bayern Munich came across as a shock result. More over so because the match was being played at Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were outclassed and outmatched by the genius of Die Roten. It's a wonder how Chelsea did not concede a goal in the first half itself, with all three goals coming in the second half. The fans of the club were left disappointed at this result and the rival fans took full advantage of this outcome and trolled Chelsea and Chelsea fans on Twitter.