PL-ISL Next Generation Cup:Chelsea cruise over Southampton

An All-English clash was one of the highlights of the evening leg of Day 2 of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 as the youth team of Chelsea took on their counterparts from Southampton, here at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai
Both the teams started rather conservatively, focusing more on not conceding to their opponents preferring to stay back and not press.
Ato Ampah from the Young Blues outfit, had other plans as he wreaked havoc with his incisive runs from the right flank. He decided to change the momentum of the game with an ambitious initial strike which was palmed away by the Soton’s goalkeeper, Alfie Prescott.
However, he found success in the ninth minute, as he steered his way into the box, showed innate control and curled the ball into the net. Southampton did find the net shortly after Ampah’s goal but Ryan Chavez-Munoz’s effort was ruled out as an offside.
Their centre-back, Ethan, drove the team ahead with some confident runs into the midfield but most of his passes were intercepted or rather well-dealt with by the Chelsea players. Meanwhile, the boys from FC Goa made it two wins out of two on Day 2 as the young Gaurs held their nerves during a titanic encounter to finish the match 1-0 up against the Reliance Foundation Youth Champs.
