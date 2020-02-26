PL-ISL Next Generation Cup:Chelsea cruise over Southampton

An All-English clash was one of the highlights of the evening leg of Day 2 of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020 as the youth team of Chelsea took on their counterparts from Southampton, here at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai

Both the teams started rather conservatively, focusing more on not conceding to their opponents preferring to stay back and not press.

Ato Ampah from the Young Blues outfit, had other plans as he wreaked havoc with his incisive runs from the right flank. He decided to change the momentum of the game with an ambitious initial strike which was palmed away by the Soton’s goalkeeper, Alfie Prescott.