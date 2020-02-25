PL-ISL Next Generation Cup: Man United teens humble Goa boys

Manchester United FC youngsters dominated the proceedings against FC Goa in the inaugural game of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park football ground here on Monday.
The Manchester United FC U-14 side won the game 4-0.
FC Goa put up a brave show but Manchester United players emerged as clear winners with their exciting brand of football which saw them take 3-0 in the first half.
A brace by Tomas Jones followed a spectacular strike by Jack Lee Moorhouse in the opening quarter. Despite being on the receiving end, FC Goa goalkeeper Micky Dias stood out with some superlative saves.
In the second half, Goa showed better composure while dealing with the ball but were unable to find the back of the net.
Second half substitute Haseeb Ogunneye scored in the dying minutes of the game to complete United's quartet of goals.
Meanwhile in another encounter, the Chelsea youth brigade scripted an impressive 3-1 victory against the Reliance Foundation Young Champs outfit.
