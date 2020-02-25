PL-ISL Next Generation Cup: Man United teens humble Goa boys

Manchester United FC youngsters dominated the proceedings against FC Goa in the inaugural game of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park football ground here on Monday.

The Manchester United FC U-14 side won the game 4-0.

FC Goa put up a brave show but Manchester United players emerged as clear winners with their exciting brand of football which saw them take 3-0 in the first half.

A brace by Tomas Jones followed a spectacular strike by Jack Lee Moorhouse in the opening quarter. Despite being on the receiving end, FC Goa goalkeeper Micky Dias stood out with some superlative saves.