ISL: Chennaiyin FC eye third spot to face ATK in semis

Former champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up a win and finish third in the Indian Super League standing when they face NorthEast United FC here on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin are currently fourth on the table with 28 points, two shy of third-placed Bengaluru FC. A draw or a defeat for Chennaiyin in the final game of the league phase of this ISL would mean that they would face toppers FC Goa in the play-offs.

Should they pick up a win over NorthEast at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here, a battle with second-placed ATK awaits them in the two-legged semi-finals.

A lot would depend on Owen Coyle's plans and whether he would look to hand an opportunity to his fringe players.