ISL: Chennaiyin FC shut doors on Mumbai FC's qualifying hope

Mumbai City FC on Friday crashed out of the Indian Super League after 0-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC in a high-octane clash at the Mumbai Football Arena.

It was Lucian Goian who spoilt the party for his former club with a powerful goal in 83rd minute to give Chennaiyin the hard-fought victory.

Mumbai City end the league stage in the fifth spot with 26 points. Chennaiyin, who have one more game left, have 28 points and occupy the fourth spot currently.

Earlier, the first half of the match started on a steady note with both team pulling off a goalmouth action.