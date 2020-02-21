ISL: Chennaiyin FC shut doors on Mumbai FC's qualifying hope

Mumbai City FC on Friday crashed out of the Indian Super League after 0-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC in a high-octane clash at the Mumbai Football Arena.
It was Lucian Goian who spoilt the party for his former club with a powerful goal in 83rd minute to give Chennaiyin the hard-fought victory.
Mumbai City end the league stage in the fifth spot with 26 points. Chennaiyin, who have one more game left, have 28 points and occupy the fourth spot currently.
Earlier, the first half of the match started on a steady note with both team pulling off a goalmouth action.
The first corner chance for the visiting team came in the very first minute of the game, with midfielder Rafael Crivellaro breaking free, as Mumbai's defender Pratik Chowdhary cleared it with ease.
Barring the corner opportunity, none of the teams could find a clear cut chance in the first fifteen minutes, as majority of footprints remained in the midfield.
Although Chennai had more of the ball, Mumbai's backline was too tough to penetrate. For the home team, the first shot at the net came in 15th minute when Larbi, from the corner whipped a dangerous cross right in the box, but Chennai goalkeeper managed to keep it out.
Three minutes later, MD Rafique took a shot from outside the box, which was deflected for another corner.
Mumbai churned out a double chance in the 25th minute -- just moments later Chennai Goalkeeper Kaith saved a shot from Diego Carlos', Amine Chermiti's header followed, which flew over the bar. Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in between suffered a minor injury when he stretched to collect the ball. He was stitched and in a matter of time, Singh was back on his feet amidst applause from fans.
The first half concluded as combative one.
The second half kicked off on a desperate note from both end of the camps as the referee issued three yellow cards and one red within the first few minutes.
In the 50th minute, the first yellow card was shown to the Chennaiyin's Jerry Lalrinzuala for a shove on Sougou. Then followed another yellow in the 52nd minute for the visiting goalkeeper Keith for taking out Chermiti with a slide out of the box.
While the home team's Sourav Das was sent off for clipping Lallianziala Chhangte, who was charging with the ball towards the goalpost.
Chhangte was once again brought down in the 64th minute, this time by Rafique who was shown a yellow card for it.
The 67th minute witnessed the golden chance for the Islanders, but a disappointing finish from Chermiti squandered the opportunity.
While Chennaiyin's best opportunity was diverted by Amrinder Singh, making a crucial save to deny substitute Garmanpreet Singh. Finally, in the 84th minute, it was Lucian Goain who spoilt the Islander's party, scoring his and Chennai's first goal to show Mumbai the exit doors.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)