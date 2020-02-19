UEFA Champions League: Stubborn Atletico bloody Liverpool's nose, Haaland gives Dortmund advantage over PSG

Champion's League round of 16 witnessed Liverpool's win streak coming to an end, thanks to a stubborn Atletico defence. Meanwhile, the Norwegian star Erling Haaland has once again proved his potential with a brace against PSG.

Playing away from home, The Reds visited Wanda Metropolitano where Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned European champions. An early strike from Saul Niguez gave Atletico a much-needed edge over Liverpool after which Diego Simeone's men parked their buses.

Though Liverpool's dominance was visible throughout the entirety of the match, their shots to goal conversion rate was zero percent with eight shots and none on target.