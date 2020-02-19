UEFA Champions League: Stubborn Atletico bloody Liverpool's nose, Haaland gives Dortmund advantage over PSG

Champion's League round of 16 witnessed Liverpool's win streak coming to an end, thanks to a stubborn Atletico defence. Meanwhile, the Norwegian star Erling Haaland has once again proved his potential with a brace against PSG.
Playing away from home, The Reds visited Wanda Metropolitano where Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned European champions. An early strike from Saul Niguez gave Atletico a much-needed edge over Liverpool after which Diego Simeone's men parked their buses.
Though Liverpool's dominance was visible throughout the entirety of the match, their shots to goal conversion rate was zero percent with eight shots and none on target.
Liverpool's defeat might be a rare sight, but for Atletico, the challenge is far from over since a visit to Anfield awaits in the second leg of the fixture on March 12.
"It’s not just a second half. It’s a second half in our stadium...which is different," said Klopp.
"Our people will be ready. I know that. Welcome to Anfield... it’s not over yet!"
Meanwhile, in Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund's home turf, teenage sensation Haaland once again put up a top-notch performance against PSG. The Norwegian scored two goals with the second one - a thunderous top corner strike - coming a couple minutes after Neymar's equaliser.
To Dortmund's relief, Neymar's second strike hit the woodwork at the dying stages of the game. However, PSG's equaliser could prove to be a crucial away goal when Dortmund visit Parc des Princes in the second leg of the fixture on March 12.
Haaland's role in the defence was as good as in the final third with even the manager lauding the Norwegian. "He defended well with the others," Favre told reporters post-game.
"He also stood very compactly in combination with the other players. It helped us that he also defended. He did that very, very well.
"If we have the possibility to combine with him, then we will do that. Either with balls into the depth or he gets the ball and holds it for now. He did that very well.
"Before the 2-1 it is a great pass from Giovanni Reyna. The ball was very good, but it was especially so good because Haaland moved well."
The next CL fixtures will see Atlanta take on Valencia while Tottenham go head-to-head with RB Leipzig at 1:30 AM on March 20.
