Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt a sense of "shock" after Man City's were hit with two-season ban from European football

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he felt a sense of "shock" after Premier League rivals Manchester City were hit with a two-season ban from European football. UEFA announced the sanction on Friday, with European football's governing body punishing City for what it said were serious financial fair play breaches.

City, who were also fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million), responded by saying they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"It was a shock," said Klopp, whose Champions League title holders are well on the way to succeeding City as champions of England.

"Complete wow. The only thing I can say is about football," added the German as he expressed sympathy for City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

"What they have done on the football pitch is exceptional. The rest, I don't know.

"You believe the people you work with, that's how it is," added Klopp "I really feel for them, Pep and the players, but that is how it is.”