Bundesliga: Erling Haaland creates history after scoring 5 goals in first 2 games

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Saturday scripted history as he became the first player to score five goals in his first two matches in Bundesliga.
The 19-year-old scored twice during a clash against Koln to hand his side a massive 5-1 win over the opponents. Earlier on January 18, Haaland had netted a hat-trick for his club against Augsburg. Hence, the 19-year-old has five goals to his name in just two appearances in Bundesliga.
Interestingly, Haaland has achieved his feat in just 57 minutes of pitch time.
"For Erling, it's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.
"Especially here at home - that's why we signed him.
"That was a good step forward from us -- also from me personally," added Reus who was criticised for missing clear chances against Augsburg.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre explained why Haaland was again only a second-half replacement.
"He didn't train in December due to injury, therefore we have to be careful with him," said the Swiss manager.
"He's not ready to play from the start, we have a plan for him."
Borussia Dortmund currently hold the third spot in the Bundesliga table with 36 points. The table is topped by RB Leipzig with 40 points followed by Bayern Munich.
