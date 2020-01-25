Bundesliga: Erling Haaland creates history after scoring 5 goals in first 2 games

Interestingly, Haaland has achieved his feat in just 57 minutes of pitch time.

"For Erling, it's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

"Especially here at home - that's why we signed him.

"That was a good step forward from us -- also from me personally," added Reus who was criticised for missing clear chances against Augsburg.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre explained why Haaland was again only a second-half replacement.

"He didn't train in December due to injury, therefore we have to be careful with him," said the Swiss manager.

"He's not ready to play from the start, we have a plan for him."