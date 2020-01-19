Teenage sensation Erling Haaland slams hat-trick on Bundesliga debut

Rising star Erling Haaland continued to impress with a hat trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut, as the team won 5-3 over Augsburg on Saturday in a remarkable comeback result.

The 19-year-old came on for Lukasz Piszczek on 56 minutes with Dortmund 3-1 down and had cut down the deficit three minutes later.

On 61 minutes, Jadon Sancho levelled for the German Bundesliga side who hope to win the title, and Haaland put Dortmund ahead on 70 minutes, according to an ESPNFC report.