ISL: Kerala Blasters held Odisha FC to draw in eight-goal thriller contest

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 4-4 draw in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.
Manuel Onwu scored a hat-trick for the hosts, while Bartholomew Ogbeche netted twice to lead the Golden Boot standings with 15 to his name.
Odisha FC ended their league stage campaign with 25 points, while Kerala Blasters finished seventh with 19 points in their kitty.
Odisha took the lead through Manuel Onwu in the very first attack of the game. Jerry Mawihmingthanga's cross saw Onwu head it first time as he left Bilal Khan stranded to his position to make it 1-0.
However, Kerala equalised soon after as Messi Bouli crossed into the box which saw Narayan Das slam the ball into the back of his own net.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)