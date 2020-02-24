ISL: Kerala Blasters held Odisha FC to draw in eight-goal thriller contest

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 4-4 draw in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Manuel Onwu scored a hat-trick for the hosts, while Bartholomew Ogbeche netted twice to lead the Golden Boot standings with 15 to his name.

Odisha FC ended their league stage campaign with 25 points, while Kerala Blasters finished seventh with 19 points in their kitty.