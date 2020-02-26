UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski stars as Bayern Munich thump three past hapless Chelsea at the Bridge

The Argentine net minder was called into duty in the opening minute of the contest, when he saved a shot to the bottom corner by Thomas Muller.

He then made his presence felt again in the 15th minute by coming off his line and blocking a tight-angled shot by Robert Lewandowski with his chest. The Polish striker's chance had been set up by a long-range pass off the foot of Thiago.

Around the half-hour mark, Caballero made another save at the feet of Lewandowski and then breathed a sigh of relief when a shot by Muller traveled just wide of the post.

The German forward followed up that potent blast with a phenomenal long-range header that clanked off the crossbar in the 35th minute.

The Premier League side's chances, meanwhile, were few and far between, although defender Marcos Alonso came close to scoring on a counter-attack in the 43rd minute that Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did well to clear for a corner.

The sense at the start of the second half was that Bayern could not be denied for much longer, and that proved to be the case.

Bayern took a 2-0 lead in a span of just four minutes thanks to a pair of goals scored by Serge Gnabry and assisted by Lewandowski.