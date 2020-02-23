‘VAR’y bad: Recent controversies show just how useless the technology has become in England

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, had a few words to speak on the incident. He said, “I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg-breaker. I am not saying about referees on the spot. VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough."

In Leicester City’s encounter with defending champions, Manchester City, there was clear disappointment amongst Leicester’s fans and players after they were not awarded a penalty when a free-kick struck Kevin de Bruyne’s hands inside the Man City box. It was clear that the ball had struck De Bruyne’s hand in the penalty box, but no check was done on the aforementioned incident.