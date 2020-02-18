Premier League: Twitter lashes out at VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 against Man Utd

Manchester United moved to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a smash and grab 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.
Chelsea had two goals disallowed by VAR reviews and were furious Maguire was not sent-off early on for an off-the-ball kick out at Michy Batshuayi. Chelsea's sense of injustice increased when Willian was harshly booked for diving as he went down under a challenge from Bruno Fernandes looking for a penalty.
However, Blues boss Frank Lampard cut a frustrated figure as the flaws in both boxes which have seen his side win just four of their last 14 league games were exposed once more against ordinary opposition.
VAR decisions have been criticised very often lately and with the same happening in last night's game, a user even claimed that it was the biggest robbery after the Champion's League semi-final in 2009 when The Blues played against Barcelona.
With the win, Manchester United moved up to seventh place with 38 points and now are just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League standings.
United will face Club Brugge in their Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday, February 20. Meanwhile, Chelsea will prepare for two hot fixtures in the coming week, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)