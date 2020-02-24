Napoli coach Gattuso says Messi greatest ahead of Maradona

Lionel Messi is the "greatest" footballer of all time, ahead of even Diego Maradona, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said on Monday ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Messi scored four goals at the weekend in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Eibar and has now been involved in more than 1,000 goals in his career, scoring 696 and assisting another 306.

Gattuso was quick to praise Messi, comparing the Barca star to Napoli legend Maradona.

"He's the greatest and an example for everyone," said Gattuso ahead of the sides' last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

"He never says anything inappropriate. He does things that only exist on the Playstation, unthinkable things.

"But I saw him (Maradona) on VHS, or DVD. I never saw him up close, at a stadium.

"I know the champion he was and I know I missed something wonderful. I regret it. Today I see Messi doing things that Maradona was doing." Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne was not so keen to accept that Messi has reached greater heights than 1986 World Cup winner Maradona.

"Messi is the best in the world today," said Insigne.