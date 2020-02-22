From Rooney to Messi: Five footballers with the most gorgeous beards

Beards today symbolize prestige among peers and we often see many donning the looks with their fancy facial hair.

In a study, bearded men with highly pronounced masculine features were seen as more attractive by females as against men who had feminine features or were devoid of facial hair growth.

While many are too unfortunate to grow one, there are some footballers who have turned themselves into handsome hunks with their perfectly groomed beards.

Here are five footballers whose beards will make you wish to have one!