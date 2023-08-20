UAE Stun New Zealand As They Level Series With Comprehensive Win

Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front with a 29-ball 55 as UAE scripted a stunning win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Dubai on Saturday to level the three-match series.

After restricting the Black Caps to 142/8 with Aayan Afzal Khan claiming 3-20 and Muhammad Jawadullah taking 2-16, the hosts rode on a superb knock by their skipper to 144/3 in 15.4 overs to win by seven wickets. It sealed a landmark win for the UAE.

Waseem started off in a cautious manner, getting to 16 off 13 balls before going berserk. The opener slammed four fours and three sixes and raced to his fifty off just 27 balls as UAE made a strong start in pursuit of a modest 143. UAE were 44/2 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Vriitya Aravind's 21-ball 25, but Waseem was yet to take charge at that stage.

In the first over after the power play, Waseem started to show more intent, smashing Mitchell Santner down the ground for a four and then hammering a six off Kyle Jamieson in the next over. He hit a four and a six off Cole McConchie before hoisting Santner for a six to get to his fifty off a mere 27 balls.

Asif Khan keeps the hosts taking after the captain departs:

Waseem fell soon after his fifty, but the opening wasn't quite enough for New Zealand to put pressure on the hosts.

Asif Khan played a mature hand in the company of Basil Hameed as the duo put on a stand that further frustrated the Kiwis. While UAE weren't still marching to a win, that changed in the 15th over when Asif Khan hit James Neesham for two fours.

He followed it up with a six off Tim Southee in the first ball of the next over to put UAE on the brink of a memorable win. Two more fours followed as UAE celebrated a remarkable win, their first T20I win over a Test-playing nation other than Ireland and Afghanistan.

Mark Chapman saves New Zealand's blushes:

Earlier, New Zealand once again lost early wickets as Tim Seifert fell in the third over and Aayan Khan picked up the wickets of Mitchell Santner, promoted to No.3, and Dane Cleaver off back-to-back deliveries.

Mark Chapman stood tall for the visitors even as the UAE bowlers chipped away at the other end. Chapman made 63 off 46 balls and was only dismissed in the final over, but aside from Neesham's 17-ball 21, he hardly found any support.

The par total of 142, their lowest against a non-Test playing nation, wasn't quite enough to put off a spirited UAE side. The third and final T20I takes place on Sunday, with the tourists hoping to overcome a spirited UAE team.

