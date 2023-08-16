Ben Stokes Comes Out Of ODI Retirement, Named In England's Squad For New Zealand Series

Ben Stokes | Photo: Twitter

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken back his retirement from one-day internationals after being named in the national squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. England will host New Zealand for a series of 4 T20I and 4 ODIs from August 30 to September 15.

The England team management had been in discussions with Stokes about a potential return to the 50-over format specifically for the ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November.

With Stokes coming back, it can be safely said that he will play the World Cup in India before retiring for the final time from ODIs. Stokes had announced his decision to step away from one-day cricket in July last year.

"It wasn't really a case of changing his mind. He was always interested in coming back. He had to make that priority of getting through the Ashes, have a break and give the body a rest.

"It wasn't a case of needing to beg him or anything like that, he was always keen, so it was actually fairly straightforward.

"Once his body was in a good place and he'd had a rest, he was really keen to play. We're delighted from our point of view and I'm sure England fans and everyone can be absolutely delighted," England's national selector Luke Wright said.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.

"We're also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes.

England ODI squad Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)