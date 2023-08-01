 Will England's Bazball Approach Work In India? Ben Stokes Sounds Indirect Warning With His Reply (WATCH)
The Bazball approach helped England bounce back in the Ashes after going down against Australia in the first two Tests.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's 'Bazball' approach has become quite famous in the cricketing circle with the fans witnessing it several times during the recent drawn Ashes 2023 series in the UK.

Bazball has proved to be quite affective for England ever since the duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test team in last year.

Bazball helps England bounce back in Ashes 2023

The approach helped England bounce back in the Ashes after going down against Australia in the first two Tests.

The likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Stokes and Joe Root adopted the Bazball style to good effect even though it had backfired on them in the first Test when they made a sporting declaration in the first innings only to see Australia dash their hopes of victory through the Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon partnership.

But apart from the few defeats, Bazball has largely worked well for the Three Lions under Stokes and McCullum.

England to tour India in January 2024 for 5 Tests

England's next big challenge will come next year when they tour India for a five-match Test series.

They are surely going to continue with their Bazball approach but whether it will work in India or not, that remains to be seen and even Stokes gave a cryptic reply when he was asked about it during the press conference after England won the fifth Test to draw the Ashes 2-2.

"I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn't do it against South Africa, (we) couldn't do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn't do it against Australia.

"So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell," Stokes said after the Oval Test.

India will host England for a series of five Tests in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala from January 25 to March 11.

England suffered 4-0 and 3-1 defeats in India on their last two Test tours. Their last Test series win in India came way back in 2012-13.

