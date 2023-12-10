 U-19 Asia Cup 2023: Azan Awais Hundred Helps Pakistan Outclass India By 8 Wickets In Group Match
Chasing a modest 260 for victory, Pakistan rode on Azan Awais and captain Saad Baig's unbroken partnership worth 125 runs to cross the finish line with 3 overs to spare.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Pakistan team produced a clinical performance with ball and bat to beat arch-rivals India by 8 wickets in a Group A match at the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 260 for victory, Pakistan rode on Azan Awais and captain Saad Baig's unbroken partnership for the third wicket to cross the finish line with 3 overs to spare.

Azan Awais shines for Pak

Awais was unbeaten on 105 while Baig made 68 not out in the run chase. Opener Shahzaib Khan also contributed with 63 runs at the top.

Awais first added 110 for the second wicket with Shahzaib and another 125 in just 19.1 overs with Baig, who smashed eight boundaries and a maximum.

India post mediocre total

India managed a mediocre 259 for 9 in 50 overs, largely due to late surge by Sachin Dhas, who tonked three sixes in his 42-ball-58.

Skipper Uday Saharan (60 off 98 balls) and opener Adarsh Singh (62 off 81 balls) couldn't force the pace adding only 93 runs in 20 overs.

For the winners, right-arm medium pacer Mohammed Zeeshan took four for 46.

The biggest name among U-19s -- Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer (2) couldn't repeat the performance of the opening game.

Road ahead for Team India

India will be playing its final group league match on Tuesday against Nepal and need to win it in order to qualify for the semi-final while Pakistan with two wins from two games would have to lose by a huge margin to Afghanistan in order to qualify.

It shouldn't be a problem for India colts as Nepal aren't the toughest team to beat, having already lost both their encounters.

Brief Scores:

India 259/9 in 50 overs (Uday Saharan 60, Adarsh Singh 62, Sachin Dhas 58, Mohd. Zeeshan 4/46).

Pakistan 263/2 in 47 overs (Azan Awais 105 not out, Saab Baig 68 not out, Shazaib Khan 63, Murugan Abhishek 2/55). (With PTI Inputs)

