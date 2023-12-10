 Pakistan Team In Australia Without A Doctor, U-19 Side Missing Their Manager In Asia Cup In UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Team In Australia Without A Doctor, U-19 Side Missing Their Manager In Asia Cup In UAE

Pakistan Team In Australia Without A Doctor, U-19 Side Missing Their Manager In Asia Cup In UAE

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Visa and passport issues have left the national senior cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth," a reliable source in the PCB said.

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE, has also been unable to leave with the squad.

Read Also
AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Removed From Commentary Role For His Criticism Against David Warner,...
article-image

"Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge," the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

Read Also
Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Drama Unfolds In BBL 2023 As Scorchers vs Renegades Match Called Off Over 'Dangerous' Pitch

Watch: Drama Unfolds In BBL 2023 As Scorchers vs Renegades Match Called Off Over 'Dangerous' Pitch

Rohit Sharma's Place Not Guaranteed In India's T20 World Cup Squad; Rahul Dravid's Tenure To Be...

Rohit Sharma's Place Not Guaranteed In India's T20 World Cup Squad; Rahul Dravid's Tenure To Be...

Pakistan Team In Australia Without A Doctor, U-19 Side Missing Their Manager In Asia Cup In UAE

Pakistan Team In Australia Without A Doctor, U-19 Side Missing Their Manager In Asia Cup In UAE

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023: South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Says ‘Young Players Will Find Their...

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023: South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Says ‘Young Players Will Find Their...

ENG vs WI T20Is 2023: Andre Russell Returns To West Indies Team For Series Against England; Check...

ENG vs WI T20Is 2023: Andre Russell Returns To West Indies Team For Series Against England; Check...