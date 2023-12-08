Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 08, 2023
Mohammad Zeeshan's tall height grabbed the attention of many during Pakistan’s match against Nepal in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023
The 6.8 foot tall Zeeshan scalped six wickets while conceding just 19 runs at an economy rate of 2 in 9.2 overs to help Pakistan bundle out Nepal for 152 in 47.4 overs
Mohammad Zeeshan hails from Faisalabad in Pakistan. He began playing hard ball cricket at the age of 15 after joining Faisal Club in 2021
Zeeshan played his first domestic tournament in National U-19 One-Day Cup and then played in National U-19 Championship in 2021
The 17-year-old travelled with Pakistan U-19 squad as a reserve for the U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh
Mohammad Zeeshan was shot to national attention when he emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League in 2022, with 14 wickets in 8 games
Mohammad Zeeshan is a great admirer of Shoaib Akhtar and Curtly Ambrose but loves to copy the bowling action of former West Indies fast bowling legend
Zeeshan has already performed well at U-19 level and he is certainly one of the next big things for Pakistan Cricket
