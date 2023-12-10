U-19 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Wicketkeeper Catches Ball With His Legs To Dismiss India Opener; Watch

Catches win matches, no matter who they are taken. That is exactly what Pakistan U-19 captain Saad Baig tried and succeeded as he affected a bizarre dismissal during their Asia Cup 2023 match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday.

The wicket in question was of India opener Adarsh Singh who was dismissed caught behind off the bowling of left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Minhas bowled a flighted delivery outside off-stump which Singh tried to sweep hard but only got an under-edge on the ball which went behind at speed towards wicketkeeper Baig, who managed to catch his between his legs.

The ball was too low and too quick for Baig to get his gloves down in time to grab it so he decided to catch it with his legs. The wicketkeeping pads also helped as the ball got stuck between the legs and did not drop on the ground.

Baig managed to take his right glove off and take the ball before appealing to the umpire, who had to give it Out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan restrict India to 259/9

The wicket came at a crucial time for Pakistan as India were cruising at 139 for 2 in 31.1 overs before Singh was sent back and the 93-run partnership was broken by Minhas.

India eventually managed to post 259 for 9 in 50 overs thanks to Singh's 62 and 60 from captain Uday Saharan. Sachin Dhas also managed to score a fifty and contribute with 58 crucial runs in the lower middle-order.

For Pakistan U-19, Mohammad Zeeshan grabbed a four-wicket haul while Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah took two each and Minhas got one.