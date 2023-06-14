 Two Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTwo Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)

Two Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)

The bowler and batter both reviews the umpire and third umpire's decisions in a rare incident during the TNPL 2023 match between Ba11sy Trichy and Dindigul Dragons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

A rare incident took place in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Wednesday involving Ravichandran Ashwin, the batter R Rajkumar and the umpires during the match between Ba11sy Trichy and Dindigul Dragons in Coimbatore.

Two reviews were taken in one ball in the 13th over of Trichy's innings when Ashwin bowled a carrom ball outside off-stump which Rajkumar tried to hit throught the covers region but missed.

The wicketkeeper grabbed the ball behind the stumps and immediately went up in appeal along with Ashwin. The on-field umpire quickly raised his finger, signalling his decision as Out.

Read Also
ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Retains Top Spot Despite WTC Snub, Ajinkya Rahane Makes Big Jump
article-image

Rajkumar then used the Decision Review System (DRS) and asked the decision to be referred upstairs to the third umpire, who looked at multiple replays and came to the conclusion that the batter did not touch the ball.

But there were two big spikes on the ultra-edge which the third umpire said was due to the bat brushing the ground. He also said that there was a gap between the bat and ball.

He asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision to not out, which he did. But Ashwin immediately signalled for the DRS as the fielding team has the right to review a decision again even if the third umpire gives it Not Out.

Read Also
WATCH: Unbelievable 18 Runs Scored in A Single Delivery Creates History in TNPL 2023
article-image

TV umpire checks same replays twice

The third umpire then went through the process of checking for the edge once again. He again came to the same conclusion that the batter did not edge the ball, and instead brushed the ground which caused the spike on the ultra-edge.

Rajkumar was once again given Not Out. Ashwin, along with his Dindigul teammates, started arguing with the umpire over the decision but in vain.

The on-field umpires had to patiently explain the reason behind the decision before Ashwin and Co. conceded their argument and the game finally moved on.

Read Also
Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2023 After WTC Final Snub
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Two Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)

Two Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)

Wimbledon 2023: Prize Money Raised To Record 44.7 Million Pounds, Winner To Take Home 2.35 Million

Wimbledon 2023: Prize Money Raised To Record 44.7 Million Pounds, Winner To Take Home 2.35 Million

ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Retains Top Spot Despite WTC Snub, Ajinkya Rahane Makes Big Jump

ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Retains Top Spot Despite WTC Snub, Ajinkya Rahane Makes Big Jump

Arjun Tendulkar Among 20 Cricketers Called For 20-Day NCA Camp By BCCI In Bengaluru

Arjun Tendulkar Among 20 Cricketers Called For 20-Day NCA Camp By BCCI In Bengaluru

Romelu Lukaku Tempted with £20m Per Season by Al-Hilal, Premier League Stars Also On Radar With...

Romelu Lukaku Tempted with £20m Per Season by Al-Hilal, Premier League Stars Also On Radar With...