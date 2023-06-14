Two Reviews In One Ball: R Ashwin Takes DRS After Batter In Bizarre Incident in TNPL 2023 (WATCH)

A rare incident took place in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Wednesday involving Ravichandran Ashwin, the batter R Rajkumar and the umpires during the match between Ba11sy Trichy and Dindigul Dragons in Coimbatore.

Two reviews were taken in one ball in the 13th over of Trichy's innings when Ashwin bowled a carrom ball outside off-stump which Rajkumar tried to hit throught the covers region but missed.

The wicketkeeper grabbed the ball behind the stumps and immediately went up in appeal along with Ashwin. The on-field umpire quickly raised his finger, signalling his decision as Out.

Rajkumar then used the Decision Review System (DRS) and asked the decision to be referred upstairs to the third umpire, who looked at multiple replays and came to the conclusion that the batter did not touch the ball.

But there were two big spikes on the ultra-edge which the third umpire said was due to the bat brushing the ground. He also said that there was a gap between the bat and ball.

He asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision to not out, which he did. But Ashwin immediately signalled for the DRS as the fielding team has the right to review a decision again even if the third umpire gives it Not Out.

TV umpire checks same replays twice

The third umpire then went through the process of checking for the edge once again. He again came to the same conclusion that the batter did not edge the ball, and instead brushed the ground which caused the spike on the ultra-edge.

Rajkumar was once again given Not Out. Ashwin, along with his Dindigul teammates, started arguing with the umpire over the decision but in vain.

The on-field umpires had to patiently explain the reason behind the decision before Ashwin and Co. conceded their argument and the game finally moved on.

