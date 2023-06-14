 WATCH: Unbelievable 18 Runs Scored in A Single Delivery Creates History in TNPL 2023
The Tamil Nadu Premier League witnessed bizarre incident take place during the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans as 18 runs were scored from a single legal delivery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
During the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, an extraordinary incident unfolded, leaving a mark in the league's history. Abhishek Tanwar, the captain of the Salem Spartans, faced a challenging over as he conceded a staggering 18 runs in the last legal ball of the 20th over.

Despite being the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 season, Tanwar struggled to find his rhythm in this particular match against the Super Gillies. The consequences were significant as the opposition team amassed a massive total of 217/5 on the scoreboard, with 26 runs coming from the final over.

Here's how the catastrophic last ball unfolded

As the scoreboard showed 19.5 overs, Tanwar bowled a no-ball that resulted in the batsman being bowled.

Following this, the subsequent ball also turned out to be a no-ball, which the batsman promptly dispatched for a six, adding 8 runs to the total.

Continuing the unfortunate trend, Tanwar bowled yet another no-ball on the following delivery, allowing the batsmen to take 2 more runs, bringing the total to 11 runs.

To compound matters, the next ball resulted in a wide delivery, adding another run to the score, making it 12 runs in total.

Finally, on the last delivery, which was a legal delivery, the batsman smashed a six, propelling the overall total to an astonishing 18 runs.

"I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role," Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match, admitting that he should be blamed for that ultra-expensive over.

In response, the Salem Spartans could only muster a total of 165/9, resulting in a significant defeat with a margin of 52 runs in the match.

