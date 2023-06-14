WATCH: Unbelievable 18 Runs Scored in A Single Delivery Creates History in TNPL 2023

During the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, an extraordinary incident unfolded, leaving a mark in the league's history. Abhishek Tanwar, the captain of the Salem Spartans, faced a challenging over as he conceded a staggering 18 runs in the last legal ball of the 20th over.

Despite being the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL 2022 season, Tanwar struggled to find his rhythm in this particular match against the Super Gillies. The consequences were significant as the opposition team amassed a massive total of 217/5 on the scoreboard, with 26 runs coming from the final over.

Here's how the catastrophic last ball unfolded

As the scoreboard showed 19.5 overs, Tanwar bowled a no-ball that resulted in the batsman being bowled.

Following this, the subsequent ball also turned out to be a no-ball, which the batsman promptly dispatched for a six, adding 8 runs to the total.

Continuing the unfortunate trend, Tanwar bowled yet another no-ball on the following delivery, allowing the batsmen to take 2 more runs, bringing the total to 11 runs.

To compound matters, the next ball resulted in a wide delivery, adding another run to the score, making it 12 runs in total.

Finally, on the last delivery, which was a legal delivery, the batsman smashed a six, propelling the overall total to an astonishing 18 runs.

"I have to take the blame for the last over - four no-balls being a senior bowler was disappointing. The wind did not help as it played a huge role," Salem Spartans captain Tanwar said after the match, admitting that he should be blamed for that ultra-expensive over.

In response, the Salem Spartans could only muster a total of 165/9, resulting in a significant defeat with a margin of 52 runs in the match.