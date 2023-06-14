ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Retains Top Spot Despite WTC Snub, Ajinkya Rahane Makes Big Jump

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has managed to hold on to his No. 1 position in the latest Test Rankings released by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer leads the list for bowlers in the longest format despite not featuring in the ICC World Test Championship Final in England last week.

Ashwin's spin-twin Ravindra Jadeja also held on to his ninth spot on the bowlers' list. However, the injured Jasprit Bumrah, who last played a Test match in July 2022, has dropped two spots to eighth.

Rahane makes big gain

Meanwhile, India's comeback man Ajinkya Rahane climbed to the 37th position while Shardul Thakur rose to 94th among batters.

Despite India's 209-run loss in the marquee match, Rahane's scores of 89 and 46 helped him return to the rankings chart in 37th position while Shardul, who scored a half-century in the first innings, moved up six places.

Flambouyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering following a car accident, remains the highest-ranked Indian at number 10 while skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are static on 12th and 13th spots respectively.

Aussies take top-three spots

In a rare achievement, batters from Australia occupy the top three places in the rankings as Steve Smith and Travis Head joined top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne following their centuries in the WTC final win against India at The Oval.

Labuschagne continues to hold on to his number-one position with 903 rating points while Smith has advanced one place to second position after scores of 121 and 34.

The other centurion of the WTC final, Head's scores of 163 and 18 have lifted him three places to a career-best third position.

The race for the second spot though is very close as Smith is on 885 rating points, Head on 884 and New Zealand's Kane Williamson on 883. (With PTI inputs)