WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Courageous Choice To 'Refuse Scans' And Play Unveiled by Wife Radhika

Joshua George

Ajinkya Rahane emerged as the highest scorer for India, amassing 89 runs in the first innings of the World Test Championship final. Rahane suffered an injury to his right hand's index finger from a bouncer delivered by Pat Cummins on Day 2. Experiencing immediate pain, Rahane sought the assistance of the physiotherapist for treatment. Throughout his time at the crease, Rahane faced 129 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Despite his notable performance, it was the 109-run partnership he forged with Shardul Thakur (who contributed 51 runs from 109 balls) for the seventh wicket that helped India stay competitive. Nonetheless, Australia managed to establish a significant first-innings lead of 173 runs.

Rahane's wife has now disclosed that he declined to undergo scans in order to concentrate on his battin

"Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!" Radhika posted on Instagram.

Rahane calms down anxiety around his further participation

On Friday, Rahane reassured everyone about his participation with the bat in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia in London. Following his impressive comeback Test, where he scored 89 runs after an 18-month hiatus, Rahane expressed optimism that the finger injury he suffered on Thursday would not hinder his batting performance in the upcoming innings. Rahane confidently stated to the broadcaster at the conclusion of the third day's play,"Don't think it will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings)," Rahane told the broadcaster at the end of the third day's play.