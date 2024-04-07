 'Tum Log Yahin Rehte Ho?' Virat Kohli Asks Fans As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash; Viral Video
'Tum Log Yahin Rehte Ho?' Virat Kohli Asks Fans As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash; Viral Video

'Tum Log Yahin Rehte Ho?' Virat Kohli Asks Fans As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash; Viral Video

Virat Kohli arrived in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of IPL 2024 clash between MI and RCB.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli landed in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the coming week. In a video that emerged on social media, a host of fans were surrounding the right-handed batter to get a picture with him.

As Kohli got out of the airport, he had a conversation with fans asking, 'Tum Log Yahin Rehte Ho?' to the fans as they waited for his arrival. In yet another video uploaded by the same publication (Voompla), Kohli could be seen desperately trying to open the backdoor of his car before deciding to sit at the front seat.

Virat Kohli's 8th IPL hundred goes in vain as RCB slump to 4th defeat in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the former RCB skipper scored a masterful century in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Kohli's unbeaten 113* propelled the Royal Challengers to 183-3.

Nevertheless, the Rajasthan Royals almost made a mockery of the target despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck. After Jaiswal perished, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson added 147 runs before the latter perished for 68.

While the Royals lost two more wickets after that, Buttler ensured to stay till the end as his century trumped Kohli's, giving the Royals their 4th consecutive win of the season.

