 VIDEO: Axar Patel's Incredible One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Ishan Kishan During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium
Ishan Kishan walked back to dressing after scoring 42 off 23 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 182.61.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Axar Patel's stunning catch | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel pulled off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

The incident took place in the 11th over of the Mumbai Indians' batting when Ishan Kishan was trying to hit hard towards long on off Axar Patel's outside stump delivery. However, Axar was quick to react as nonchalantly took out his left hand and got the hold of the ball. Ishan was visibly in disbelief as his attempted was prevented by Axar's incredible catch.

Interestingly, prior to his dismissal, Ishan Kishan hit a six off Axar Patel in the same over. The wicketkeeper-batter walked back to dressing after scoring 42 off 23 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 182.61.

